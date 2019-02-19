Playground beku, stadium beda: Residents

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Talks of building a stadium at Victory playground in Indiranagar 1st stage have surfaced again. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering building an indoor basketball stadium in the ground. Residents fear this would deprive them of the lung space in the locality. However, official says there is no commercial agenda behind developing a stadium in the premises and that children from lower strata of the society will not be charged a fee to undergo coaching.

In 2016, there was a proposal to build a cricket stadium in the grounds. After several protests by residents, the plan was stalled. Now again, BBMP is considering building an indoor stadium. MLC Govindaraju who is working on the project, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members had a meeting last week to discuss the matter.

Swarna Venkataraman, secretary of Indiranagar 1st stage RWA, said, “Right now, it is an outdoor ground with a basketball court. Children from slums, school kids and people from all sections of the society use the grounds. BBMP wants to build an indoor basketball stadium which would mean, they will start charging people for functions, events and coaching camps. This is what happened with Kensington Swimming Pool in Ulsoor after private parties began maintaining it. They charge a fee from the public, which not everyone can afford.”

Residents also fear losing this green space. “We do not have many lung spaces like Jayanagar and Malleswaram. Building an indoor stadium with world class facilities will help government earn from it. It will also become an elitist space. Another issue is, they don’t have a space allotted for parking. Hence, those who will come to use the stadium, will park their vehicles in front of our houses, which is an issue that we are already facing due to commercialisation,” she added.

DV Ashok, treasurer of the RWA, said, “They called tenders for the same last year and we protested against it. We even filed a case and a stay order was issued. We do not understand how BBMP can bring this project up again. Residents do not want the open space to be converted into a playground. It will lead to not just privatisation but also increase our parking woes.”

But MLC Govindaraju sought to assure people that no fee will be charged from kids who cannot afford it and that talent will be encouraged irrespective of their economic backgrounds. He said, “Talent will be encouraged irrespective of economic background, there will be no discrimination. We will provide free training too.” He added that he had been planning to build this stadium for years.

“There is no personal agenda for me here. Residents are politicising the matter. With good sports infrastructure, we can train local talent for national and international competitions. We are thinking to have multiple sports here. We can build another space nearby for parking if the residents are keen on it,” he said.BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad was unavailable for comment.