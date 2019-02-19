Home Cities Bengaluru

Rafale steals the show

There was a slight flutter among viewers about Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas aborting its take off on Monday morning at Air Force Station. This happened during the dress rehearsal.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a slight flutter among viewers about Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas aborting its take off on Monday morning at Air Force Station. This happened during the dress rehearsal.
The aborted launch, causes of which are yet to be learnt, was the only lapse in an otherwise flawless display of various aircraft that will pull crowds from different parts of the country and the world during the course of the week.

A foreign delegate takes a selfie during the dress rehearsal; Other aircraft which will take part in the aero show parked at Yelahanka  Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday | pics: Vinod Kumar T

Eye-witnesses present at the venue said that though there was no major incident, LCA had taxied into the runway before the pilot of the aircraft decided to abort take off and turned towards the tarmac. A fire tender also rushed towards the aircraft as a precautionary measure before the aircraft was towed back to
the hangar.

Following the same, another Tejas took to the air as part of the flying display, an event in which Dassaut Aviation’s Rafale fighter jet was the clear crowd favourite. Though there was no official word on the cause of the aborted take off, experts said that launch of each and every aircraft is aborted if its required parameters are even slightly off from the set normals. Among the aircraft that participated in the event included the Sarang and Surya Kiran aerobatics teams, Su-30s, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Boeing A-320
and others.The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp