Rafale steals the show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a slight flutter among viewers about Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas aborting its take off on Monday morning at Air Force Station. This happened during the dress rehearsal.

The aborted launch, causes of which are yet to be learnt, was the only lapse in an otherwise flawless display of various aircraft that will pull crowds from different parts of the country and the world during the course of the week.

A foreign delegate takes a selfie during the dress rehearsal; Other aircraft which will take part in the aero show parked at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday | pics: Vinod Kumar T

Eye-witnesses present at the venue said that though there was no major incident, LCA had taxied into the runway before the pilot of the aircraft decided to abort take off and turned towards the tarmac. A fire tender also rushed towards the aircraft as a precautionary measure before the aircraft was towed back to

the hangar.

Following the same, another Tejas took to the air as part of the flying display, an event in which Dassaut Aviation’s Rafale fighter jet was the clear crowd favourite. Though there was no official word on the cause of the aborted take off, experts said that launch of each and every aircraft is aborted if its required parameters are even slightly off from the set normals. Among the aircraft that participated in the event included the Sarang and Surya Kiran aerobatics teams, Su-30s, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Boeing A-320

and others.The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.