Reflectors to reduce road accidents are need of hour, say experts 

Despite several road accidents recorded in the city and 47 accident-prone spots identified, finding a reflector for easy navigation is next to impossible.

With reflectors, drivers will not get deviated from the road and pedestrians will be alerted when a vehicle is approaching

Last month, three members of a family were killed after the SUV they were travelling in hit a median near Hoskote. Another incident occurred in Kogilu Layout when an autorickshaw driver rammed his vehicle into the median at midnight. Earlier last year, two youngsters rammed their bike into a median after a celebration.

Kavya Reddy, an NGO volunteer who travels regularly to other cities, said, “In December, while travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, I almost hit the median near Hosur at 2am. Proper reflectors can definitely help with lane discipline.” Another citizen Manu Shankar said traffic officials should install reflectors wherever necessary. “Near Halasuru, a median exists only the curved road and hence, it is difficult for two-wheeler riders to spot it, especially in the night, leading to accidents,” said the resident of HAL 2nd stage.

Medians aren’t the only obstacles that drivers have to face. Faulty placements of barricades, especially the ones with no reflectors, have also proven to be dangerous to drivers. “Several motorists have claimed that it becomes difficult to spot dividers during heavy downpour. The reflectors should be able to tackle that problem,” said a senior traffic official.

Experts say that reflectors should help reduce road accidents in the city drastically. “Since roads are curvy and Bengaluru is now a metropolitan city, reflectors are the need of the hour, especially on highways, such as Airport Road and Outer Ring Roads. Both driver and pedestrian safety can be ensured then. Drivers will not get deviated from the road and pedestrians will be alerted when a vehicle is approaching,” said Sanjeev Dhyamannavar, an urban expert.

Certain stretches in the city are pitch dark at night. 
“One may not be able to see different lanes since either the streetlights are not turned on or the light is blocked by trees,” said urban expert V Ravichandar.

Anilkumar P, police inspector in-charge of traffic and planning, agreed that center median accidents are high in the city especially among those who are visiting the area for the first time. “Open-ended medians are dangerous where one stretch may not have a divider and the other stretch does. Visibility is the safety mantra in traffic,” he said. 

Reflectors on Kolkata roads
In August 2018, Kolkata government started installing reflectors to reduce the number of road accidents under its Safe Drive Save Life programme. The reflectors will be seen from more than 50 feet away, even during rainy nights. The move was initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a police car met with a road accident.

