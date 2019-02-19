Schools run by civic body get a smart makeover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year’s budget announces several schemes for students of BBMP-run schools. Although the overall allocation for education and health put together is just Rs 231 crore, there are some initiatives and proposals from BBMP which are focused on improving the standard of education and health of children and teachers in Palike-run schools.

BBMP announced that Palike schools will be upgraded to international standards, Edusat connectivity will be provided to schools, visual-based education models, upgrade infrastructure in schools and colleges.

The Budget also presented periodical health checkup for students and teachers, cash incentives for teachers whose students excel in studies, and cluster connectivity training for teachers.

With the introduction of PPP with Microsoft under the Roshini scheme, BBMP schools will receive Rs 100cr spending from Microsoft for the next five years,BBMP has also earmarked Rs 1 cr as cash incentives of Rs 25,000 to 150 SSLC toppers, and Rs 35,000 for 100 2nd PU toppers studying in Palike schools and colleges, that will be continued this year too.