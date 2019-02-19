Seeing 70mm: Mysuru youth’s novel makes its way to the big screen

Home Cities Bengaluru

A Kannada film, Kalbettada Darodekoraru, based on a novel written by Mysuru youth Anush A Shetty is all set to hit theatres this Friday. 

BENGALURU : A Kannada film, Kalbettada Darodekoraru, based on a novel written by Mysuru youth Anush A Shetty is all set to hit theatres this Friday. Shetty, a writer and a musician ventured into novel writing while pursuing his Masters. A multi-faceted personality, he not only writes books but is also an exponent in Tabala, Mridangam and other percussions. Kalbettada Darodekoraru isn’t Shetty’s first novel and he has penned four books in total. Ahuthi was his first work, then followed Kalbettada Darodekoraru, Jodpala was third and then Neenu Ninnolage Khaidi was his fourth. 

Anush Shetty

His fiction novel Kalbettada Darodekoraru turned out to be a milestone in his career as a writer as the novel inspired filmmaker Deepak Madhuvanahalli to bring the story to the big screen. It all began when Madhuvanahalli read an article about Shetty and his book. Having liked the novel penned, the filmmaker decided to transform the story into visual art and contacted Shetty for the rights. 

“In the past, many people got in touch with me to make a film or short film on the novel, but most of them did not turn up later. Similarly, when Deepak got in touch with me, I did not take it seriously but was surprised when he came with a producer and asked for the rights,” says Shetty.

He added that since he had watched Madhuvanahalli’s previous film Bhagyaraj, which he found “sensible”, he decided to give the rights to the filmmaker. Shetty played an active role in the scripting process and was in constant touch with the team. “They retained the structure of the novel and have made a few necessary changes to fit the story into the film’s format,” he said.

 An ardent follower of columnist Abdul Rasheed, Shetty is planning to publish a book soon, on a collection of stories of Rasheed under Anugraha Prakashana. “I am also penning a few short stories that will be made into a book collection of short stories in the near future,” said Shetty, who has also been associated with two music bands ‘Naavu’ and ‘Rhythm Adda’ as well. Kalbettada Darodekoraru is made under the banner of Bridge Cinemas, starring Nataraj, Shwetha R Prasad and Hemanth Sushil in major roles and has music by composer and singer J Anoop Seelin.

