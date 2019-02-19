Aero India 2019: Steel birds are back in city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka Air Force Station, which is all set to host Aero India 2019, will turn into a fortress till Sunday. The city police have made heavy police deployment in and around the station. Around 4,000 police have been deployed along with CISF and IAF police. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said that three-layer security will be in place at the station during the event. “The peripheral security will be taken care by the city police, while the personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will form the second layer of security. The Indian Air Force (IAF) police will guard the venue in the third layer. Besides, commandos from Garuda, the state’s elite force for Counter Terror operations, will be deployed at vantage points”.

While the Air Defence System will watch out for unauthorised flying of UAVs, 30 points have been set up to keep tab on sub-conventional aerial vehicles which could dodge radar. Sharpshooters and snipers are also deployed for the security. Also, two platoons of Quick Response

Teams and two platoons of SWAT will also be used for bandobast duty, Kumar added.Three control rooms - one inside the station and one outside it while the other at Air Defence centre - have been formed, while there is also a combined control room, where personnel from multiple agencies such as the IAF, CISF, city police and Disaster Management teams will work together. Four crisis management teams have also been formed to avert mishaps. “We have increased the patrolling around the venue and frequent checks are being conducted by Anti-Sabotage Check and sniffer squads,” Kumar said.

SHOW to continue till FEBRUARY 24

The 12th edition of Aero India 2019 will be inaugurated on February 20, and continue till February 24. On the first three business days, delegations from Indian and abroad will hold

discussions. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will throng Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Special AIRCRAFT on display

Sukhoi-30 MKI, LCA Tejas, LCA Navy MK1, Mirage-2000 I/TI, MIG-29 UPG, Jaguar; HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter; Rafale fighter; US’s FA-18E; Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 8X and Falcon 2000S

Defence minister to inaugurate

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the event on Wednesday morning. It will be followed by air display till noon. Flying display will be repeated from 2 pm to 5 pm, which will see some breath-taking aerobatics.