Video appeals to parents to let children explore their talents

BENGALURU : Munde Nuggi Nillutthevi, a music video conceptualised and composed by Mysurean Stephen Prayog sheds light on how parents have unrealistic expectations – in terms of academics and curriculum activities – from their children. The six-minute video suggests that parents not burden their children, and instead gives an idea on how children be brought up. It also conveys the message that success does not mean becoming a doctor or engineer.

The song serves as an eye-opener to parents to allow them their children to make their own choices and succeed in their chosen fields. Examples of some individuals such as Dhirubhai Ambani, Thomas Alva Edison, Dr Rajkumar, Dr Rajanikanth who have made names with their contribution to the society have been showcased in the video.

Stephen Prayog (Praveen Duth Stephen) said: “Children are forced to fulfil their parent’s needs. Many children do not have the freedom to follow the path they wish to and they end up repenting much later in life. This is an attempt to get parents to understand their child’s potential.” The song has received more than 19,000 hits on YouTube since its launch in January.

Behind the scenes

Concept, production and music: Stephen Prayog

Lyrics: Rekha (Remo)

Director and choreographer: Prabhu Srinivas

Creative Head: Pramod Stephen.

Singers: Manasa Holla, Prarthana, Shilpa, Shwetha Devanahalli and Reshma Balu.

Assistant Director: Danny

Assistant Choreographer: Mythili

Assistant Cameraman: Gangadhar Talakadd, Prashanth Talakaad,

Director of photography: Mahesh Talakaad