Home Cities Bengaluru

Video appeals to parents to let children explore their talents

The song serves as an eye-opener to parents to allow them their children to make their own choices and succeed in their chosen fields.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the video

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Munde Nuggi Nillutthevi, a music video conceptualised and composed by Mysurean Stephen Prayog sheds light on how parents have unrealistic expectations – in terms of academics and curriculum activities – from their children. The six-minute video suggests that parents not burden their children, and instead gives an idea on how children be brought up. It also conveys the message that success does not mean becoming a doctor or engineer.

The song serves as an eye-opener to parents to allow them their children to make their own choices and succeed in their chosen fields. Examples of some individuals such as Dhirubhai Ambani, Thomas Alva Edison, Dr Rajkumar, Dr Rajanikanth who have made names with their contribution to the society have been showcased in the video. 

Stephen Prayog (Praveen Duth Stephen) said: “Children are forced to fulfil their parent’s needs. Many children do not have the freedom to follow the path they wish to and they end up repenting much later in life. This is an attempt to get parents to understand their child’s potential.” The song has received more than 19,000 hits on YouTube since its launch in January.

Behind the scenes
Concept, production and music: Stephen Prayog
Lyrics: Rekha (Remo)
Director and choreographer: Prabhu Srinivas 
Creative Head:  Pramod Stephen.  
Singers: Manasa Holla, Prarthana, Shilpa, Shwetha Devanahalli and Reshma Balu.    
Assistant Director: Danny
Assistant Choreographer:  Mythili  
Assistant Cameraman:  Gangadhar Talakadd, Prashanth Talakaad, 
Director of photography: Mahesh Talakaad

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp