Who owns 50 per cent of CCTV cameras in city?

BENGALURU : Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced he wants to install CCTV cameras on every road of Bengaluru as a measure to curb crime rates. But according to sources from the police, no one knows who owns 50 per cent of the cameras that already exist. When CE contacted government agencies such as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), none of them, except the Bengaluru City Police (BCP), was aware of the number of CCTV cameras that their departments have installed. They say they are yet to collate all information.

The city police have installed 732 CCTV cameras that are being monitored by its control room and local police stations. The installation was funded by the department itself. However, the total number of CCTV cameras in the city is unknown.

Many CCTV cameras are also being installed for public safety using MLA funds. Each agency is expected to monitor the cameras installed by their own departments, say police inspectors. However, it is not certain if these cameras are being monitored regularly. Sources say many cameras do not function, some are not fit properly and lack focus.

TD Satish Kumar, police inspector of Upparpet, said that they have 40 surveillance cameras under their limits out of which 12-13 are being monitored by them. “The rest of the cameras were installed by other agencies. BBMP does not have to take permission from us to install them. They can install for security reasons,” he said.

“As of now, we are not in a position to monitor all the CCTV cameras. Last year, according to the Public Safety Act, all commercial establishments have to install at least two CCTV cameras or they would be fined `5,000-`10,000,” said DCP (South) K Annamalai.

Sources said that it is impossible to say who owns 50 per cent of the surveillance cameras in the city. “The problem is that government agencies do not coordinate with each other and there is no law to govern them together. CCTV footages are crucial information as it helps improve civic infrastructure if the data is analysed to its maximum,” said a senior police official.

According to deputy commissioner of police (control room), K Ajay Kumar, agencies such as the BBMP must take the permission of the local police station to install CCTV cameras. “When the cameras are installed, it should be informed to the local station.

Most of these cameras are not even working and there

are some criminals who turn away the cameras at night,” said Kumar.A BBMP official stated that cameras are being monitored at the BBMP commissioner’s office and the footage is provided to the local police station as and when required.