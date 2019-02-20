3D frame launched to assist minimal invasive neurosurgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical science and engineering technology have come together to bring out a stereotactic frame, 3DR Stereotactic System, which will be used in performing stereotactic and functional neurosurgery. Bengaluru-based Brains Hospital, a neuro spine centre, in association with Mahalasa Medical Technologies, has designed the 3DR Stereotactic System.

According to Dr N K Venkataramana, founder chairman of Brains Hospital, and a chief Neurosurgeon, “This is a versatile machine which can be used during MRI, CT scans, and during surgeries that are carried out for treating tumours, epilepsy and other brain-related diseases.”

According to Venkataramana, the cost of this machine is one-third the cost of the other machines available in the industry. “I can proudly say this is manufactured under Prime Minister’s Make in India concept,” he added.

Launching the product on Tuesday, Union Defence Nirmala Sitharaman Minister said, “One should look at funders from India and not outside India. Bengaluru is blessed as it has all kinds of people, including funders.”

How this frameworks

This is used to carry out minimally invasive surgery. This frame is fixed to the head that guides the surgeon to reach specific targets in the brain. Stereotactic surgery or stereotaxy makes use of a three dimensional coordinates to locate small targets inside the brain and to perform procedures on them such as ablation, biopsy, lesion, injection, stimulation, implantation, and radiosurgery.