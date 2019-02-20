Barista Championship marks 15th year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The National Barista Championship (NBC) 2019 Finals marked its 15th year. NBC, which was conceptualised first in 2002, aims to encourage healthy competition and synergy in the industry.The success of a barista relied heavily upon each and every stakeholder from coffee grower to roaster, thus engaging all the players in the industry.

“The prelims took place in Delhi and Bengaluru; and out of the fourteen of us in semis, five have come from the Delhi prelims,” Srikanth Rao, Vice President, UCAI said. The United Coffee Association of India involved itself by organising the event for the last four years.