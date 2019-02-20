Home Cities Bengaluru

Barista Championship marks 15th year

The National Barista Championship (NBC) 2019 Finals marked its 15th year.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The National Barista Championship (NBC) 2019 Finals marked its 15th year. NBC, which was conceptualised first in 2002, aims to encourage healthy competition and synergy in the industry.The success of a barista relied heavily upon each and every stakeholder from coffee grower to roaster, thus engaging all the players in the industry.

 “The prelims took place in Delhi and Bengaluru; and out of the fourteen of us in semis, five have come from the Delhi prelims,” Srikanth Rao, Vice President, UCAI said. The United Coffee Association of India involved itself by organising the event for the last four years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp