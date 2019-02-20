BWSSB aims to level 1,355 manholes by end of month

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Last year in November, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had ordered the city’s civic board Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to level all protruding manholes in a month’s time. With a target of around 5,000 manholes to be filled, BWSSB chairman had earlier stated that all manholes in the city had been filled within the deadline.

However, motorists and commuters do not agree. R Venkatesh, a motorist who travels from Indiranagar to Whitefield regularly, said, “Protruding manholes are everywhere and they pose a larger threat to motorists. I do not know if this is the BWSSB’s or BBMP’s doing but both bodies need to work together to ensure their work does not affect the citizens.”

Nitish U, an IT employee

who works in Domlur, shared how he escaped death while travelling in Koramangala. “That road is filled with potholes. Last year, I fell from my bike and there was a bus behind me. Luckily, the driver applied

the brakes at the right time,” he recalled.

BWSSB engineer-in-chief Kemparamaiah said that a review meeting held on February 15 gave the BWSSB a clear idea on the number of potholes to be levelled. “Last year, from our survey, we found 10,000 manholes and that work is completed.

Following complaints from citizens, the chief secretary had asked the BBMP to share a list of number of manholes left and we found 1,355 of them. They will be levelled by the end of this month. If there are anymore left, then we will complete it as soon as possible,” he said pointing out that there are 2.4 lakh manholes in the city. “We have instructed our people to execute the work now,” he added.