Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB aims to level 1,355 manholes by end of month

However, motorists and commuters do not agree.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

There are 2.4 lakh manholes in the city  Pandarinath B

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Last year in November, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had ordered the city’s civic board Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to level all protruding manholes in a month’s time. With a target of around 5,000 manholes to be filled, BWSSB chairman had earlier stated that all manholes in the city had been filled within the deadline. 

However, motorists and commuters do not agree. R Venkatesh, a motorist who travels from Indiranagar to Whitefield regularly, said, “Protruding manholes are everywhere and they pose a larger threat to motorists. I do not know if this is the BWSSB’s or BBMP’s doing but both bodies need to work together to ensure their work does not affect the citizens.” 

Nitish U, an IT employee 
who works in Domlur, shared how he escaped death while travelling in Koramangala. “That road is filled with potholes. Last year, I fell from my bike and there was a bus behind me. Luckily, the driver applied 
the brakes at the right time,” he recalled.

BWSSB engineer-in-chief Kemparamaiah said that a review meeting held on February 15 gave the BWSSB a clear idea on the number of potholes to be levelled. “Last year, from our survey, we found 10,000 manholes and that work is completed.

Following complaints  from citizens, the chief secretary had asked the BBMP to share a list of number of manholes left and we found 1,355 of them. They will be levelled by the end of this month. If there are anymore left, then we will complete it as soon as possible,” he said pointing out that there are 2.4 lakh manholes in the city. “We have instructed our people to execute the work now,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp