‘Challenging Star’ explores life on the wild side

Darshan’s life revolves around the camera – when he’s not facing it, he’s wielding it himself.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Each photograph taken by Darshan is priced between `2,000 and `2,500

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Darshan’s life revolves around the camera – when he’s not facing it, he’s wielding it himself.  The actor, known for his love for flora and fauna, has been honing his photography skills in the last six months. He will be putting up his work on display at a three-day exhibition – Life on The Wild Side – in Mysuru.  His close friend Manu Ayappya and Rajesh were the ones who egged him towards his passion. “Six months ago, when Manu met me, he showed me an image of a tiger.

And Rajesh showed me an image of a Kingfisher Pied. When I asked them who had taken the photographs, I was surprised that they had taken it themselves. That’s when I decided to take the plunge into photography as well. Over the months, I have realised that handling a camera needs undivided attention,” he said. 

His new-found passion has required him to spend several hours in forests to capture animals.  The actor feels that he’s able to clear his head when he’s with the camera. “I can’t explain the high when I see my photograph in hand, especially since it’s a long process – from the time a picture is clicked, to the time it is processed,” he said. 

Darshan has been travelling extensively to Kabini, Nagarhole, Hosanagalu (Theerhahalli), Male Mahadeshwara Betta and also Kochi. “I would spend four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening on photography. The best time to capture photographs of birds is between 5am and 10am and during sunset. In wildlife photography, the lighting makes a huge difference,” said the brand ambassador of Karnataka Forest department. 

While he has taken thousands of photographs over the last six months, the best of them will make it to the exhibition. Each photograph is priced between `2,000 and `2,500, and the collector’s piece will come with Darshan’s autograph. The proceeds from the exhibition will go towards conservation of animals by the Karnataka Forest Department. Life on The Wild Side will be held at Hotel Sandesh The Prince, Mysuru between March 1 and 3, 10am to 6pm.

