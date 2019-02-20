Home Cities Bengaluru

E-problems begone

Published: 20th February 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM

Founders of Instinou

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Most of us have had at least one traumatic experience dealing with an electric shock or are apprehensive regarding the safety of electronic devices, when exposed to lightning. A stabiliser would have been the only option, despite it consuming 50 watts of energy. However, not anymore! ‘Instinou’ an intelligent device circuit breaker (IDCB), developed by BBHUD Technologies, is probably the best bet to keep high electricity bills at bay.

The product made by Kannur-based youngsters Malbin Jose, Albin George and Nibil Mathew was incubated at Maker Village under the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone in Kochi. “We always had a passion for electronic products since school days. Albin and I were engineering students while Nibil was a graduate in commerce. We founded the venture in July 2017,” said Malbin Jose.

The students started ground work for Instinou since their academic days. “We developed the idea and made a prototype of the product. Later we submitted it to the Kerala Startup Mission to get space under the Maker Village,” he said. The initiative received enough funding for effective functioning. “We have ensured sufficient funding for our endeavour through various loans. We took a loan of `10 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) in addition to the `5 lakh received through a soft loan. We manage the additional expenses,” said Malbin. 

Instinou has an automatic cutoff and warning mechanism to prevent earth leakage in any device and provide personal protection to the user. It also warns the user about the potential danger of an electric shock as long as the root problem is not fixed. As Instinou prevents electricity flowing through the main grounding, it can a total blackout due to ELCB or RCCB action.

The supply to the device is automatically reconnected if the problem is fixed. In addition, the IDCB will protect the device from high and low voltage conditions and provide complete surge protection.” If a stabiliser consumes around 50 watts, Instinou takes only 0.5 watts which is exactly equal to a mobile charger’s consumption. It can manage multiple devices and saves at least `120 in every electricity bill,” says Malbin. 

Interestingly, the IDCB cuts short the weight and space consumption of a stabiliser to a great extent. When a stabiliser weighs more than 4kg, Instinou weighs just 440 gram and is smaller than an STB in size. Instinou costs `2,799 and is currently available only on online platforms. The product is available on both Flipkart and Amazon across India and offers a three-year replacement warranty to the users.

Now, the team is planning to launch the product in an offline mode with an external funding. “We have already developed two upgraded versions of Instinou such as IoT based model that can be controlled with a smartphone and an inverter based model. We expect external investment soon to launch the offline selling of the IDCB. We are ready to offer 20 per cent of our shares,” added Malbin.

In  a Nutshell

Instinou was launched in July 2017 with a loan of `10 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and `5 lakh received through a soft loan

The product is available online via Amazon and Flipkart and will be launched offline mode with 
an additional funding

It replaces the traditional stabilisers and provides complete security from lightning, shock and earth leakage

The product ensures device life enhancement by energy-saving technology, high and low voltage cut-off and fire resistant ABS casing

