‘Flying manoeuvre not so easy’

Pointing out that the previous incident too took place around noon, he said thermals could be the reason.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen and fire personnel near the charred remains of an aircraft after two planes of IAF’s aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed near the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Could the tragic crash in the skies have been averted?
What exactly went wrong on a clear and balmy Tuesday morning?
Safety expert and airline instruction pilot Captain (retd) A Ranganathan feels this complicated feat should never have been attempted in the first place. “I was witness to a similar crash in the 1980s at HAL when a parliamentary committee was on a visit to the city. When carrying out a demo of the aerobatic manoeuvre very close to the ground by a single inverted flight, it crashed on the runway and both pilots died,” he recalled.

The city may not have the right atmosphere for such risky stunts, Ranganathan said. “Bengaluru is at an elevation of 3,000 feet. The density of air is not that high. This gives rise to thermals (air rising due to heating of the ground) which makes it risky to attempt such feats. There would be lower pressure in the atmosphere at that time, and they may not have taken that factor into account,” the expert said.

Pointing out that the previous incident too took place around noon, he said thermals could be the reason. “In today’s incident again, it was the inverted flight which hit the tail of the one below, and caused the crash,” he stressed.

Retired Air Marshal SP Singh told The New Indian Express that the mirror formation attempted by the two aircraft is an extremely demanding manoeuvre. “In this, one aircraft flies inverted over another and is a very difficult feat,” he said.

Regular airline pilots can never carry out such a task, he added. This complicated move is always  attempted after much practice. “Unfortunately,it had an ending like this today. It is difficult to say right now how it could have been averted. The investigation can find out what went wrong,”Singh said.

HAL

