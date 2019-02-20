Home Cities Bengaluru

Footpath my foot, say seniors

The city is often referred to as a pensioner’s paradise, where senior citizens can enjoy taking long walks on roads and remain safe.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Raw materials and waste left over by builders and construction workers at Cubbon Park Road make it difficult for senior citizens to walk on the footpath  Pandarinath B

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The city is often referred to as a pensioner’s paradise, where senior citizens can enjoy taking long walks on roads and remain safe.  The situation, however, does not remain the same as elders across the city complain that the footpaths are ill-maintained and have cracks all over. Most of them state that they are forced to walk on the main road, which is usually jam-packed with traffic.

Raw materials dumped on the footpath by builders and construction workers further make the pathway inaccessible. “Sometimes I feel we are responsible as we let them dump such waste on the footpath. The debris is not cleared for days and creates a mess around JP Nagar Outer Ring Road. We are forced 
to walk on the busy road, which is extremely dangerous,” said a frequent commuter at JP Nagar.

Most footpaths cannot be used for a smooth commute even for 10 metres without them being broken, say some pedestrians. V Purushotham, ex-president, Halasuru Lake, said he often feels like he lives in the stone age due to the condition of the pathway. The footpaths are broken everywhere and senior citizens are sure to stumble on these paths, he rued. Another commuter maintained that even TenderSure road footpaths are ill-maintained, with “plenty of ups and downs” making it difficult for aged-people to walk.

Naryani Kutty, a resident of Ganganagar, explained how footpaths in a market area are encroached by street vendors and are broken everywhere. “I am healthy and I can walk on these damaged footpaths but a few of my friends no longer go to buy groceries because there is no place to walk. The width of the road is small and street vendors occupy most of the space. How can anyone walk on broken footpaths in this area?” 

she questioned. Commuters at Kumara Krupa Road affirm that they are facing a similar situation. 
Somashekar, Chief Engineer for Road Infrastructure, said they have received about `200 crore for road infrastructure and white-topping. “The project is in the tender approval stage and we will start the work in some time. A transformation will be seen in a few months time. New footpaths will also be built,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp