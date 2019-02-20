Footpath my foot, say seniors

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The city is often referred to as a pensioner’s paradise, where senior citizens can enjoy taking long walks on roads and remain safe. The situation, however, does not remain the same as elders across the city complain that the footpaths are ill-maintained and have cracks all over. Most of them state that they are forced to walk on the main road, which is usually jam-packed with traffic.

Raw materials dumped on the footpath by builders and construction workers further make the pathway inaccessible. “Sometimes I feel we are responsible as we let them dump such waste on the footpath. The debris is not cleared for days and creates a mess around JP Nagar Outer Ring Road. We are forced

to walk on the busy road, which is extremely dangerous,” said a frequent commuter at JP Nagar.

Most footpaths cannot be used for a smooth commute even for 10 metres without them being broken, say some pedestrians. V Purushotham, ex-president, Halasuru Lake, said he often feels like he lives in the stone age due to the condition of the pathway. The footpaths are broken everywhere and senior citizens are sure to stumble on these paths, he rued. Another commuter maintained that even TenderSure road footpaths are ill-maintained, with “plenty of ups and downs” making it difficult for aged-people to walk.

Naryani Kutty, a resident of Ganganagar, explained how footpaths in a market area are encroached by street vendors and are broken everywhere. “I am healthy and I can walk on these damaged footpaths but a few of my friends no longer go to buy groceries because there is no place to walk. The width of the road is small and street vendors occupy most of the space. How can anyone walk on broken footpaths in this area?”

she questioned. Commuters at Kumara Krupa Road affirm that they are facing a similar situation.

Somashekar, Chief Engineer for Road Infrastructure, said they have received about `200 crore for road infrastructure and white-topping. “The project is in the tender approval stage and we will start the work in some time. A transformation will be seen in a few months time. New footpaths will also be built,” he added.