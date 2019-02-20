Home Cities Bengaluru

For this Harohalli family, it was one lucky escape

The two crashing Hawks of Surya Kiran acrobatic team inflicted some damage on one house at 1st cross in ISRO Layout at Harohalli.

Published: 20th February 2019

The burning debris of Surya Kiran aircraft that crashed near Yelahanka Air Force Station on Tuesday; The crash left a house nearby covered in soot and partially damaged | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two crashing Hawks of Surya Kiran acrobatic team inflicted some damage on one house at 1st cross in ISRO Layout at Harohalli. While a large portion of the house was covered with a thin layer of soot, the rear portion of the house was damaged.

Vinay Kumar, who owns the two-storey house, said he was at his office in Koramangala when he received a call from his neighbours saying that a plane had crashed near his house. “As soon as I reached home police allowed me to enter the house for a minute. Though there was no damage to the interiors, the exterior has suffered some damage,” he said.

Locals said the aircraft hit a portion of the roof, damaging the water tank, plumbing and a few concrete structures. “We are yet to assess the extent of the damage,” Kumar said.While his wife was away at work, Vinay’s son was at his day school when the accident occurred.

‘I shudder to think about what I saw’

M Roshan had come to his aunt’s place at ISRO Layout in Harohalli to see the aircraft that would perform during the Aero Show. He was filming the rehearsal of the two Surya Kirans on Tuesday when disaster struck them. “My camera was in zoom mode and I was recording the stunts performed by the two aircraft when I saw them crash. I still shudder to think about what I saw. I came here to relax but will now return with my wife and toddler to my house in KR Puram,” he said.

