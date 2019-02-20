Gone in seconds

S Lalitha and Akram Mohammed By

BENGALURU: Though the Yelahanka Air Force Station is a few kilometers away from Harohalli, everyone in the village is accustomed to the roaring sounds of fighter jets and other aircrafts landing at the station. The students of an SC/ST Engineering Students Hostel have been watching the skies closely for different types of aircraft that have been occupying the skies in Yelahanka ahead of Aero India.

Sumith Naik, who is pursuing a graduate course in aircraft maintenance, was with his friends when he noticed that two aircraft of Surya Kiran acrobatic team were flying at a lower altitude than normal. “Then we saw the two aircraft collide with each other while attempting a stunt,” he said.

The burning debris of Surya Kiran aircraft that crashed near Yelahanka Air Force Station on Tuesday; The crash left a house nearby covered in soot and partially damaged | Nagaraja Gadekal

“Soon, both the aircraft lost control and were on a free fall. While one of them just plummeted to the ground, we saw two pilots eject from another aircraft before it crashed close to our hostel. The pilots who had ejected from the aircraft were stuck on the tree as their parachutes got tangled,” said Shivakumar Ronad, a student of mechanical engineering at Reva College of Engineering. Soon, many students from the hostel and nearby houses rushed to the spot where the Hawk was on fire. “After a while, there was a small explosion, which was probably from the fuel tank. This is when everyone abandoned their rescue efforts for a while,” he said.

Another eyewitness Prasanna Reddy, an agriculturist, said that he and his labourers helped two pilots to their feet after they landed on the ground with parachutes. “They both had some head and face injuries and there was blood on their faces. We helped them walk towards the road. Within minutes, ambulance, fire engine and air force men took them,” he said. He added that they saw another aircraft fall down a few feet away but did not dare approach it as it was engulfed in fire.

Near miss for resident

Uday R, a resident of Harohalli, had a lucky escape. He had just returned to his house from his plot of land when the aircraft crashed. “I usually sit under the tree behind my house. It would have been a close call for me if I was still under the tree,” he said.

A MARTYR’S DAD WAS nearby

Located between the spots where the crash took place is the house of K Unnikrishnan, father of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan — who died during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He said that plumbing works were being taken up on his terrace when the two Hawks collided. “I was on the terrace when I heard a loud sound and realised there was a crash,” he said. He was among those who rushed to assist the injured pilots.