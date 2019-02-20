Hoardings make skywalk unsafe: Bellandur residents  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The celebrations of residents of Bellandur was short-lived as the skywalk they had been waiting for since 2017 displayed advertisements soon after its inauguration earlier this month. They had been demanding the construction of a skywalk since 2017 when a security guard was killed by a speeding vehicle. Residents are now upset about two advertisement boards that have come up on either side of the skywalk, reducing walkability.

“A few days after the inaugration, a banner came up on one side. The second one came up this week. We went through a lot of difficulty, including conducting agitations, to get this skywalk approved. Now that the advertisements cover the skywalk, it poses a threat to safety,” said Vinod Agarwal, a resident.

He added that after dark, many instances of chain snatching take place on the skywalk and women and children using this skywalk may get attacked. “They could at least change the height of the advertisement, so it doesn’t provide a cover to such rowdies and the public can be alerted if something untoward happens,” he added.

Another resident agreed and suggested reducing the size of the advertisement to half or altering the height, if not removal of the board itself. There were concerns about the material being flex as well. The residents are planning to take this up with the local BBMP authorities.Santosh C T, director of Design55, said, “We have got clearance from the BBMP for placing advertisements. As we have spent almost `1.5 crore, we need to earn it back through advertisements. These are not flex material but cloth.”

He added that 11 CCTV cameras are present in and around the skywalk and a security guard mans the spot regularly. “We monitor the CCTV footage as well. Soon we will share the footage connection with traffic police and Bengaluru City Police, so there is no issue of safety.

There are around four cameras in the walking path itself,” Santosh claimed. He explained that the cameras can take high resolution images and have facial recognition features that could spot miscreants easily.When asked about altering the height of the banner, he said the Bangalore Metro Rail Authorities wouldn’t let him place the advertisement higher because of the upcoming Metro line.