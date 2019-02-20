How do you beat Monday blues?  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : I consider Monday a new beginning at work. Mondays are our most productive days, so I spend most of my first half reviewing our previous week’s performances, setting goals and plan the development work for the week ahead. Our customer service team functions on weekends too. Hence, Mondays give us an opportunity to identify any unresolved issues that may have happened over the

weekend.

We touch base with various departments to address any shortcomings and ensure the same is quickly resolved. However, I want to keep Mondays a bit light as well. So I also reserve the day to announce a new initiative or share positive news with my team about our recent successes and developments.

– Aurvind Lama, co-founder and director, Travelyaari

Most people dread the thought of Monday. For me it is a gateway to exciting possibilities and potential where I kick-start the tasks that need to be accomplished for that week. Mondays are the most productive day because we come together to assess how the previous week went, the shortcomings and how best can we improve. My team comes together to keep Monday fun by sharing how they spent their weekend. Everyone has a story to say and we try our best to use each other’s enthusiasm to keep the team spirit moving.

– Bhupendra Khanal, founder and CEO at Dogsee Chew

Monday marks a new beginning; I can start afresh and work towards my goal. I usually keep the first half of Monday for making important calls, replying to emails or sending out business proposals. In the second half, I create a to-do list for the week ahead as it gives me more clarity.

I also make it a point to wrap up any unfinished tasks from the previous week. It’s important to now let those tasks drag into the next week. Of course, there are times when I feel unproductive, but the trick is to have a get-it-done attitude to sail through the day. I usually start the day with a healthy breakfast, and if nothing works, I resort to a large mug of black coffee. – Sripad Vaidya, co-founder, Confirmtkt the train discovery and booking app