Just one name for hon doctorate per varsity

The governor and chancellor of state universities has decided to approve only one person’s name for honorary doctorate from each state-run varsity.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The governor and chancellor of state universities has decided to approve only one person’s name for honorary doctorate from each state-run varsity.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, this is to avoid the honorary doctorates from getting politicised and to stop favouritism. It is said some universities have been sending names of ineligible persons based on the interest of members of the syndicate, executive councils and other authorities.

“In case there are more than two names in the list who deserve to get an honorary doctorate, then the governor will take a call and clear them, or else he has decided to recommend one,” said a source from Raj Bhavan. For instance, recently, Visvesvaraya Technological University Belagavi (VTU) had submitted a list of seven names, but the governor had cleared only one name.

The list submitted by VTU become controversial as one of the names was with a real estate background.  
The lists sent by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru and Gulbarga university to confer honorary doctorates are pending before the governor.Bangalore University is expected to finalise and send the list by Wednesday.

