KPCL calls for tenders for waste-to-energy plant   

BENGALURU : Earlier last month, the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish its own waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi. The Palike had estimated that the 500-tonne capacity plant will cost `200 crore and will be established on a portion of a 50-acre land owned by KPCL. 

According to the MoU, the BBMP will supply refused derived fuel (RDF) to generate energy each day. The second highest spend of the BBMP is on solid waste management (SWM). Of the `10,688.63 crore budget, the estimated expenditure on SWM is `1,186.8 crore. Bengaluru produces about 4,000-4,500 tonnes of mixed waste each day.

Joint commissioner (SWM) Sarfaraz Khan told City Express that KPCL has now called for tenders and that they are yet to decide when the work should begin. “We do not know the exact estimates as to how much money will have to be invested in this project but 35 per cent is government subsidy and the remaining will be divided between both the government bodies. That amount will be taken from the last year’s budget,” he said. Last year, `80 crore was reserved for the project. The BBMP plans to provide an additional `40 crore from this year’s budget, he said. 

V Ponnuraj, managing director of KPCL, said the tender will be finalised in a month or two. “The funds will be utilised depending on the kind of technology used by the French Company 3WAYSTE that will be setting up the plant. As of now, the plant will have 5 MV capacity and if it operates well, the capacity will be increased. Work is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months time,” he said. 

BBMP has already issued a work order to 3WAYSTE on January 16 to setup a waste-to-energy plant in Chikkanagamangala. Palike had said that they will not be paying the tipping fee for the disposal of mixed waste at the plant, which will be set up in the next six months. 

3WAYSTE will also convert waste to compost and fertilisers for 30 years. BBMP, in its guidelines for the sale of electricity, has set a condition that the company should sell the electricity produced at the plant to KPCL at `7.08/KWH for a fixed period. The company will also earn `2,500 per tonne from selling compost to the agriculture department. However, the operation of the plant which was supposed to begin by December 2018 got delayed owing to pending approval and clearance from various government institutions.

