Bengaluru man stalks sales rep, cops on his trail

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman working in an electronics store was stalked and harassed by a customer, who contacted the store to buy a SIM card. The customer allegedly collected her phone number and invited her to his house for a physical relationship. When her requests and warnings to him to stop the harassment failed to deter him, the woman filed a police complaint.

Durga (name changed), a resident of Kodigehalli, works as a sales representative at the store in Sahakaranagar. On January 29, a person booked a SIM card in the name of Shubachan Gwala. The outlet assigned Durga to deliver the SIM card to the customer. When Durga called the customer to find out where she had to deliver the SIM card, he asked her to come near Kogilu Cross. When she went there, he cancelled the order.

On February 12, Gwala called Durga on her phone, introduced himself as Ramesh and asked why his SIM card had not been delivered to him. Durga, presuming that this was an authentic customer, asked where she has to deliver the SIM. The customer sent her a WhatsApp message, asking her to come near Esteem Mall in Kempapura.

Durga had to deliver many SIM cards that day, so she called ‘Ramesh’ and told him that his card delivery would be delayed. He asked her to come the next day. In the morning, he called and told Durga to deliver the SIM card to his house, but she refused. The man started harassing her, saying, “I dont want a SIM card, I want you, you come to my house and sleep with me, I will pay you whatever you ask for.” Durga warned him and blocked his number.

She complained about the customer to the management and then went to Kodigehalli police station and filed a complaint. With the help of the mobile numbers Gwala had used to call her, Durga checked for him on Facebook and found his profile.