Shop, pub, dine, catch a musical... all at KIA’s innovative Quad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is now not just a place to board flights, but a venue where relaxing activities like shopping, eating and drinking can be indulged in 24x7. ‘The Quad’, an innovative retail and food and beverage plaza located in front of the ‘Arrival’ area, was formally declared open on Tuesday by the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

What catches one’s eye is the exotic flea market. With a glittering array of handmade products from across the country, these well-lit shops remind one of the popular Delhi Haat.

Vijay Sharma, proprietor of eight shops in this market, says the products available here are not easily available elsewhere.

“My shops, all built in bamboo, promote handicrafts from across the country - Channapatna toys, Jaipur jewellery, foldable mats from Mumbai, Kashmiri embroidered shawls, Punjabi Phulkari material and so on. The rates are not pricey. You can pick products right from `50 upwards.”

A gastronomic surprise is in store for foodies, with an array of F&B outlets, like Barley & Grapes Café, Windmill Craftworks, Café Azzure, House of Kebabs, The Wok Shop, Burrito Boys, Doner & Gyros, Frozen Bottle and Great Foods of India. Two additional outlets, Wine Vault by Living Liquidz and Gourmet Food, are scheduled to open later this month.

A centrally-located LED video wall and arena where live performances are set to take place, are other attractions. “The space is designed to host plays, musicals, poetry/book readings, concerts and more,” said an official release.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, “The array of outlets will offer an exciting shopping, dining and entertainment experience for all.”

This twitter handle @ahanamontana sums it up well: “bangalore airport is hands down the coolest place to hang out @mumbai do better.”