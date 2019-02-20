Home Cities Bengaluru

Should you work at a startup?

Joining a startup is a big decision.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajeev Tamhankar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Joining a startup is a big decision. Lot of things keep happening at startup and the work is a big responsibility. Should you join a  startup or not? Here are few things you should consider before joining:

Founder credentials
Success of a startup heavily depends on persistence, passion and vision of the startup co-founders. Before you join a startup, make sure you do a study on the founder credentials. Check what their track record has been, what kind of experience they hold and whether you think they can take this startup to heights. You are giving considerable time and efforts for this startup, you surely don’t want to work for nothing.

Role
Check what kind of role you are getting at a startup. Always align the role according to your strength. We all as humans have strengths and weaknesses and if you play on your strength you can contribute quickly to the startup.

Opportunity to grow
 An interesting role will give you enormous opportunity to grow. Startups always prefer promoting their own employees versus hiring externals who are not accustomed to their startup culture. With that in view, do note to take a role that will give you opportunity to grow. 

Freehand at learning
While you should definitely be contributing to the startup, it is also important to see how the startup can contribute to you. See what areas of learning would you need exposure to. While you contribute in the fields that you have strengths in, see if you can pick up a small project where you can learn new skills as well. 

Networking opportunity
A man is a sum of his network. Whether you stay with a startup or not, your network always stays with you. And that’s why it is important to build your own network as soon as possible. And there is no better opportunity to develop networks than being in a startup. A startup allows you to work with different people, interact with industry leaders and help build alliances and partnerships. Make sure you play a pivotal role in building your relationships and network. 

Team-trust
Lastly, before you decide to join, make sure you meet with the team once and see if you can trust them. Most of the times, you would be interacting with the team and if you don’t like the team members, you will be in for some trouble.Hope these tips were useful for employees. If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com or on www.TBSPlanet.com. 

Rajeev Tamhankar is IIT-R Alumnus, Entrepreneur of The Year’17 (Print Business) and the Founder of TBS Planet Comics

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp