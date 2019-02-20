Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A350 to fly from city from May

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singapore Airlines has introduced its A350 medium haul aircraft on the Bengaluru to Singapore route. Its inaugural service SQ505 will depart from Bengaluru International Airport at 1.20 am on May 18. It will be the first airline to start A350 services from Bengaluru airport. The A350-900 features higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body delivering more space and comfort as well as lighting designed to reduce jetlag. The A350-900 medium haul aircraft are also designed with a new user interface that offers more navigation options. In-flight WiFi service will also be there.