Surya Kiran crash: Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi had wished to grow old with wife Himani

According to Sahil’s Facebook profile, he was from Haryana’s Hisar district, and was posted in Bidar.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Surya Kiran crash during Reherasal on a Tuesday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: He wished to grow old with her but sadly, life seemed to have other plans for them.

Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, 37, has left behind his wife Himani and son Riaan, following the tragic mid-air collision of two Surya Kirans at Air Force Station Yelahanka on Tuesday morning.

While the two other pilots managed to bail out, Sahil couldn’t eject from his damaged Hawk aircraft, designated Surya Kiran 7.

In a Facebook post on Valentine’s Day in 2013, Sahil Gandhi had wished to spend the rest of his life with his wife. He posted “Himani Jhamb Gandhi I elf love to grow old with you...Happy Valentine’s Day”, soon after the couple had their baby boy.

According to Sahil’s Facebook profile, he was from Haryana’s Hisar district and was posted in Bidar. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy.

Sahil, according to his friends and relatives, was extremely passionate about aircraft and was reportedly commissioned on June 19, 2004. He was a pilot with a Sukhoi-30 background.

The couple has put up several posts on Facebook, expressing their love for each other. Twitter was abuzz with RIP posts for Sahil, and some twitterati also shared the couple’s Facebook posts.

A tweet had Himani’s post of two clasped hands captioned, “I want to hold your hand at 80, and say ‘we made it’.”

But those dreams remain incomplete as a tragic Tuesday cut short a life.

