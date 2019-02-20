Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic snarls on Sarjapura Road likely to ease in a week

The project between Iblur Junction and Carmelaram Junction involves building a 45-metre road for 4.37 km.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:10 AM

95 % work on the stretch between Wipro Campus, Carmelaram Junction is done

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some good news for those commuting along Sarjapura Road. The ongoing work to widen the main carriageway to 100 ft from the existing 60 ft will be completed this month. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), that started the widening work on the 2.5 km stretch between Wipro Campus and Carmelaram Junction about five months ago, has completed 95 per cent of the work, and the project will be finished by this month-end.

With this, people travelling along the major technological hub in the city will have an easier time in traffic.
“We started the project five months ago with the grants given for the development work along the road. The main carriageway was always congested as offices of many IT companies are located here. As the main carriageway has been widened it will help commuters on both sides. Meanwhile, we are also widening Sarjapura Road on the stretch between Iblur Junction and Carmelaram Junction, that will bring added relief to commuters in the coming days,” said a BBMP official.

The project between Iblur Junction and Carmelaram Junction involves building a 45-metre road for 4.37 km. The road is currently 80 feet wide, which the civic agency wants widened to 160 feet.  

The widening of Sarjapura Road has been one of the ambitious projects of BBMP, for which it had to face tough opposition from owners of property along the identified stretch, since they refused Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in exchange of land. Many property owners also staged protests to demand fair compensation. The BBMP, which started work on the available lands near Iblur Junction, could not extend the project since the land acquisition part is still pending.

However, officials now hope of some headway since the recent BBMP Budget has mentioned some sanctions for land acquisition. “We hope to get some help from the government for land acquisition for the project. Once that is done, the pace of work between Iblur Junction and Carmelaram junction can pick up,” said another official from BBMP.

