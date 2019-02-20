Home Cities Bengaluru

Vroom, vroom... Electric scooters to come to MG Road, Indiranagar soon

In a bid to cater to distances less than five kilometres, Yulu, a dockless bicycle sharing company, is launching 250 electric scooters in areas around Indiranagar and MG Road.

The bike can be unlocked by scanning a QR code

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a bid to cater to distances less than five kilometres, Yulu, a dockless bicycle sharing company, is launching 250 electric scooters in areas around Indiranagar and MG Road. The light-weight scooters are smaller than mopeds, run on batteries and can be parked in the designated Yulu zones. Scheduled to be launched on February 27, the electric scooters, called Yulu Miracle, will eventually expand to 2,000-3,000 scooters in six to seven months across Koramangala, Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and Electronics city. 

“We will start with Indiranagar and MG Road. In Bengaluru, we will add 250 electric scooters each week for the next four weeks, covering all clusters. The docking zones will be near Metro stations in both the areas, inside tech parks such as Embassy Gold Links, in front of small apartment complexes in areas like Thippasandra, and on footpaths where Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has given us public spaces for cycles,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu.

The scooters are bigger than cycles but smaller than regular two-wheelers. Weighing around 40 kg, their lithium iron batteries will be charged by the operations team of the company.“The scooters are QR-code enabled. The user unlocks the bike by scanning the code on their Yulu app. There is another internal app for our company staff to open the battery lock.

The app helps us note the amount of charge left in the battery. We have tied up with a few stores in both these areas, where a refrigerator-sized battery charging station helps charge the batteries. The bike does not have to be taken to an electric vehicle charging station,” Gupta added.

The docking zones available for Yulu cycles in Indiranagar will also accommodate the electric scooters. In the first week, there will be 60 Yulu zones for parking in Indiranagar cluster and 15 for the CBD cluster. The total zones will be 190 and 50 respectively. The idea for this is last-mile connectivity between homes, offices, Metro and bus stations.

Electric scooter fares
`20 for first 10 minutes
`10 for every 10 minutes thereafter
A pack of `500 for 500 minutes

