Home Cities Bengaluru

Women should not ‘put up’ with heavy periods

It’s one of those days.  You are on a period –and it is heavy and painful.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Prathima Reddy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s one of those days.  You are on a period –and it is heavy and painful.   You are not feeling 100 per cent and you don’t want to go to work.  But you have an important meeting and cannot possibly miss it.  You drag yourself out of bed, down a few pain killers and rush into work.  Minutes before the meeting you discover that you have stained your dress.  The day couldn’t get worse.  No wonder periods are called “the curse”.Sounds familiar? Welcome to the world of over 355 million menstruating women in India.

Menstrual Abnormalities
About 60 per cent of the women who consult me, do so because they have a menstrual problem.  Bleeding may be heavy (changing five or more fully soaked pads/day), painful or irregular. These variations may be a result of a hormone imbalance, growths (non-cancerous) in the uterus called fibroids or polyps, adenomyosis or occasionally in an older woman a sign of cancer.  A lot of times no specific cause is found.

HMB most commonly causes a low blood count otherwise known as anaemia, in about 40 per cent of women.  This can cause tiredness, weakness and an inability to perform day to day activities optimally.So, if you have problems with your periods don’t just “put up with them” but go and see your gynaecologist.  You owe it to yourself to be healthy.

21st century treatment options

Drugs
The most commonly use non-hormonal drugs are Tranexamic Acid and Mefenamic Acid.  

Endometrial Ablation
This procedure involves destroying (ablating) the lining of the womb (endometrium). The procedure uses a laser, radiofrequency or heat applied to the endometrium to destroy the tissue. After endometrial ablation, most women have much lighter periods. Pregnancy after endometrial ablation has many associated complications. If you have endometrial ablation, the use of reliable or permanent contraception until menopause is recommended.

Hysteroscopy and/or Laparoscopy
 If the HMB is due to fibroids or polyps these can be surgically removed by Hysteroscopy and/or Laparoscopy or by the traditional “open method”.

HIFU
High Intensity Focused ultrasound is a non-invasive way to treat uterine fibroids. Using this treatment method in conjunction with image guidance, the physician directs a focused beam of energy through the patient’s skin, superficial fat layer, and abdominal muscles to destroy the fibroid tissue without damaging nearby tissue. The treatment is conducted with the patient awake and uses either magnetic resonance or ultrasound guidance.

Endometrial resection
An electrosurgical wire loop is used to remove the lining of the womb. This results in lighter bleeding.  However, in women considering a pregnancy this procedure is not recommended.

Uterine artery embolisation
 When HMB is caused by large fibroids (more than 3 cm) this procedure helps shrink the fibroids (in selected cases) by blocking the uterine arteries and cutting off the blood supply to the fibroids.  During this procedure, the doctor passes a catheter through the large artery in the thigh (femoral artery) and guides it to the uterine arteries, where the blood vessel is injected with materials that decrease blood flow to the fibroid.

Hysterectomy
This is the final solution when all other treatments have failed.  This involves removal of the uterus and cures HMB permanently.

And finally...
HMB affects women across all cultures and socio-economic backgrounds.  It leads to anaemia, ill health and loss of work days. Women must seek medical help early in order to prevent its debilitating side effects. For many women medical treatment is adequate, however, for a proportion of women, surgical management may be required.
 

(The writer is the director of Fortis La Femme Hospital, chairperson - Medical Council Committee - Fortis La Femme Hospital, and senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp