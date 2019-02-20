Women should not ‘put up’ with heavy periods

Dr Prathima Reddy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s one of those days. You are on a period –and it is heavy and painful. You are not feeling 100 per cent and you don’t want to go to work. But you have an important meeting and cannot possibly miss it. You drag yourself out of bed, down a few pain killers and rush into work. Minutes before the meeting you discover that you have stained your dress. The day couldn’t get worse. No wonder periods are called “the curse”.Sounds familiar? Welcome to the world of over 355 million menstruating women in India.

Menstrual Abnormalities

About 60 per cent of the women who consult me, do so because they have a menstrual problem. Bleeding may be heavy (changing five or more fully soaked pads/day), painful or irregular. These variations may be a result of a hormone imbalance, growths (non-cancerous) in the uterus called fibroids or polyps, adenomyosis or occasionally in an older woman a sign of cancer. A lot of times no specific cause is found.

HMB most commonly causes a low blood count otherwise known as anaemia, in about 40 per cent of women. This can cause tiredness, weakness and an inability to perform day to day activities optimally.So, if you have problems with your periods don’t just “put up with them” but go and see your gynaecologist. You owe it to yourself to be healthy.

21st century treatment options

Drugs

The most commonly use non-hormonal drugs are Tranexamic Acid and Mefenamic Acid.

Endometrial Ablation

This procedure involves destroying (ablating) the lining of the womb (endometrium). The procedure uses a laser, radiofrequency or heat applied to the endometrium to destroy the tissue. After endometrial ablation, most women have much lighter periods. Pregnancy after endometrial ablation has many associated complications. If you have endometrial ablation, the use of reliable or permanent contraception until menopause is recommended.

Hysteroscopy and/or Laparoscopy

If the HMB is due to fibroids or polyps these can be surgically removed by Hysteroscopy and/or Laparoscopy or by the traditional “open method”.

HIFU

High Intensity Focused ultrasound is a non-invasive way to treat uterine fibroids. Using this treatment method in conjunction with image guidance, the physician directs a focused beam of energy through the patient’s skin, superficial fat layer, and abdominal muscles to destroy the fibroid tissue without damaging nearby tissue. The treatment is conducted with the patient awake and uses either magnetic resonance or ultrasound guidance.

Endometrial resection

An electrosurgical wire loop is used to remove the lining of the womb. This results in lighter bleeding. However, in women considering a pregnancy this procedure is not recommended.

Uterine artery embolisation

When HMB is caused by large fibroids (more than 3 cm) this procedure helps shrink the fibroids (in selected cases) by blocking the uterine arteries and cutting off the blood supply to the fibroids. During this procedure, the doctor passes a catheter through the large artery in the thigh (femoral artery) and guides it to the uterine arteries, where the blood vessel is injected with materials that decrease blood flow to the fibroid.

Hysterectomy

This is the final solution when all other treatments have failed. This involves removal of the uterus and cures HMB permanently.

And finally...

HMB affects women across all cultures and socio-economic backgrounds. It leads to anaemia, ill health and loss of work days. Women must seek medical help early in order to prevent its debilitating side effects. For many women medical treatment is adequate, however, for a proportion of women, surgical management may be required.



(The writer is the director of Fortis La Femme Hospital, chairperson - Medical Council Committee - Fortis La Femme Hospital, and senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist)