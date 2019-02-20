You’ll be booked under Goonda Act, shamed at work if you attack cops

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whatever political connections you may have or influence you wield, think twice before raising a hand on a policeman. Henceforth, offenders will not only be charged under the stringent Goonda Act, police will also take them to their workplace or educational institution to bring it to the notice of the authorities to shame them and press for action from them too, a senior police official has said.

Being booked under the Goonda Act alone will ensure spending a year in jail without the provision of bail.

Confirming this, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh told The New Indian Express, “People assaulting policemen on duty will be dealt with stringently. We will invoke the Goonda Act against such people and put them behind bars apart from filing the regular criminal cases.”

Singh said the police were not against people having parties and enjoying themselves, “but they should not disturb the peace of the society. No one can take law into their own hands and assault policemen doing their duty,” he said.

All police stations have been directed to follow this to instil fear. This move comes after several recent incidents in which policemen were assaulted when they were called in to check on those indulging in unlawful activities.

On February 16, a group of men having a party on the terrace of a residential building in BTM 4th Stage were creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol. They also assaulted some neighbours who protested. When a Hoysala patrol team rushed to the location, the policemen were beaten up too.

In a similar incident in RT Nagar police station limits, policemen were attacked when they went to stop loud music being played by a resident having a party.