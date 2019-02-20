Bengaluru youth objects to harassment, get thrashed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man was assaulted for asking delivery boys of an online food portal to stop drinking and creating nuisance on the road. He also told them to stop harassing women who stay in a PG nearby. The delivery boys attacked the man and his friend and left them seriously injured.

The injured have been identified as Prasad G, 27, a resident of Nagawara, and Rajesh, 28. According to the complaint filed by Prasad, on February 15, at around 10.50 pm he found a group of delivery boys of an online food portal consuming liquor, near the service road of Outer Ring Road in Nagawara.

“As they were passing lewd comments on women staying at a paying guest accommodation nearby, I went to the group of five men. One among them was known to me, I asked them to leave the place and stop harassing women, the group went from there after that,” he added.

Prasad then went to his friend’s hotel near the sub-registrar’s office to eat. When they were about to leave, the group stopped them and abused them.

“They had come with machetes and wooden logs. Even before we got down from the bike they attacked me on my neck, right hand and leg. Fearing the attack, my friend Rajesh sped away in his bike. They chased him till Veeranapalya and attacked him on his neck and ear. The local people rushed us to the hospital,” Prasad said.

An investigating officer from KG Halli police station said, “Based on Prasad’s complaint we have nabbed two persons and put them behind bars.”