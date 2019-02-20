Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru youth objects to harassment, get thrashed

Prasad then went to his friend’s hotel near the sub-registrar’s office to eat. When they were about to leave, the group stopped them and abused them.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man was assaulted for asking delivery boys of an online food portal to stop drinking and creating nuisance on the road. He also told them to stop harassing women who stay in a PG nearby. The delivery boys attacked the man and his friend and left them seriously injured.

The injured have been identified as Prasad G, 27, a resident of Nagawara, and Rajesh, 28. According to the complaint filed by Prasad, on February 15, at around 10.50 pm he found a group of delivery boys of an online food portal consuming liquor, near the service road of Outer Ring Road in Nagawara.

“As they were passing lewd comments on women staying at a paying guest accommodation nearby, I went to the group of five men. One among them was known to me, I asked them to leave the place and stop harassing women, the group went from there after that,” he added.

Prasad then went to his friend’s hotel near the sub-registrar’s office to eat. When they were about to leave, the group stopped them and abused them.

“They had come with machetes and wooden logs. Even before we got down from the bike they attacked me on my neck, right hand and leg. Fearing the attack, my friend Rajesh sped away in his bike. They chased him till Veeranapalya and attacked him on his neck and ear. The local people rushed us to the hospital,” Prasad said.

An investigating officer from KG Halli police station said, “Based on Prasad’s complaint we have nabbed two persons and put them behind bars.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru delivery boy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp