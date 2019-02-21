Home Cities Bengaluru

BCU sets new rules for renewal of affiliation

To get renewal of affiliation to Bengaluru Central University (BCU), colleges will now have to showcase some special features from the coming academic year. 

Published: 21st February 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To get renewal of affiliation to Bengaluru Central University (BCU), colleges will now have to showcase some special features from the coming academic year. In a newly introduced parameter for renewal and fresh affiliations, BCU has asked colleges to put up a few special student-centric features like Wi-Fi-enabled campuses, CCTVs, portable drinking water facilities, health centres with a resident doctor etc. While these feature are not mandatory for the first year, those colleges which have them will get additional marks during the Local Inquiry Committee (LIC) visit.

Furthermore, for the first time in the state BCU has introduced an online self-assessment system for colleges. Under this, colleges will have to fill in a self-assessment form and send it to the university online. The self assessment by the colleges will be handed over to LIC committees to verify the same by doing physical verification. Speaking about it Prof S Japhet said, “This is the most transparent, accountable and efficient method we have introduced for the LIC process.”

“Even after the physical verification, the LICs have to fill in and submit the same online. After this the system will compare the self-assessment by colleges and the physical verification done by the committee, and award the final marks,” added Japhet.

Award to colleges
The university has also decided to honour the college which gets 100% marks in the LIC assessment. “If a college is awarded 100% in the LIC assessment, that means the college has all facilities and is meeting all parameters. Such colleges will be honoured during a university event and will also be awarded,” said Prof Ramachandra Gowda, registrar of the university.

Immediate results
The BCU, which conducted its first examinations after it became an university, has managed to announce the results within a month by adopting the online process. The results were sent to students individually on their registered mobile numbers. However, for those who failed, the university sent them a message asking them to visit the student portal for the results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Central University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp