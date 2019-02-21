BCU sets new rules for renewal of affiliation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To get renewal of affiliation to Bengaluru Central University (BCU), colleges will now have to showcase some special features from the coming academic year. In a newly introduced parameter for renewal and fresh affiliations, BCU has asked colleges to put up a few special student-centric features like Wi-Fi-enabled campuses, CCTVs, portable drinking water facilities, health centres with a resident doctor etc. While these feature are not mandatory for the first year, those colleges which have them will get additional marks during the Local Inquiry Committee (LIC) visit.

Furthermore, for the first time in the state BCU has introduced an online self-assessment system for colleges. Under this, colleges will have to fill in a self-assessment form and send it to the university online. The self assessment by the colleges will be handed over to LIC committees to verify the same by doing physical verification. Speaking about it Prof S Japhet said, “This is the most transparent, accountable and efficient method we have introduced for the LIC process.”

“Even after the physical verification, the LICs have to fill in and submit the same online. After this the system will compare the self-assessment by colleges and the physical verification done by the committee, and award the final marks,” added Japhet.

Award to colleges

The university has also decided to honour the college which gets 100% marks in the LIC assessment. “If a college is awarded 100% in the LIC assessment, that means the college has all facilities and is meeting all parameters. Such colleges will be honoured during a university event and will also be awarded,” said Prof Ramachandra Gowda, registrar of the university.

Immediate results

The BCU, which conducted its first examinations after it became an university, has managed to announce the results within a month by adopting the online process. The results were sent to students individually on their registered mobile numbers. However, for those who failed, the university sent them a message asking them to visit the student portal for the results.