BHEL staffer killed for property, 2 held

 Kengeri police have cracked the murder of 33-year-old woman employee of BHEL.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kengeri police have cracked the murder of 33-year-old woman employee of BHEL. Two men, including her brother-in-law, have been arrested. Investigations revealed that the accused hatched the plot to murder the woman, as she was not registering a residential site in his wife’s name.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Pratap Agarwal (34), a resident of Sun City at Kengeri Sattelite Town, and Tai, a native of Arunachal Pradesh working as a security guard in the city. They have been charged for murdering Anusha, a BHEL employee and a resident of Sun City, on February 15.

Police said that Vivek was running a share market business and had suffered huge losses in it. He was pestering his wife Nethravathi to bring jewellery from her mother as he had to repay loans. “Vivek hatched a plot to murder Anusha, so that the property can be registered in his wife’s name.”

