Cops bust con gang luring men with escort service online

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a neat con job: Smooth talk, promise of sex, cash transfer and then, a complete block off. The gullible customers -- almost always men looking for a good time -- are wary of going to the cops, fearful of getting exposed. It is women’s photographs and advertisements of escort service posted on web portals that attract victims of this racket. They contact the phone numbers in the hope of getting in touch with the women in the ads. But the crafty advertisers insist on advance payment to fix an appointment with the woman chosen, and before the victims realise it is a fake photograph, and they are conned, the gang pockets the money and switches off their mobiles.

According to police, at least 1,500 gullible people who booked online escorts for easy sex have been cheated. Begur police raided an apartment and booked two men and five women who were part of this organised crime. The gang, operating in the city for the past six months, ran out of luck on February 16. Police discovered that they had set up telecallers and lured people with their phone chats.

Begur police inspector Chandrappa SM got a tip-off about the gang from one of their informants, and a team of policemen rushed to the flat and conducted a raid. The main accused, identified as Jeevan, 32, and Shashidhar, who were earlier working with a service provider, knew the technique of getting SIM cards by providing fake ID proof of innocent people. They had procured hundreds of SIM cards and also rented a flat in Doddakammanahalli and set up a telecaller system.

When police conducted a raid, they found five women, all aged 19 years, talking to customers over phone and offering them escort service. The women confessed to police that the kingpins, Jeevan and Shashidhar, had employed them for Rs 15,000 per month to lure people by offering sexual services and taking money from them.

Giving details of the modus operandi, they said the men downloaded photos of women from social media and uploaded them, and gave different phone numbers for each photo. When men contacted these numbers, their job was to communicate with them and make them fall into the trap.

The five women were arrested, while Jeevan and Shashidhar are still at large.