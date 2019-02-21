Man objects to reckless bike riding, thrashed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of around 15 bikers, who were riding recklessly and creating a ruckus in Kengeri, thrashed a 39-year-old man who requested them to ride properly. The group had almost rammed into him and his daughter. The man was out disposing garbage with his daughter when the bikers rode dangerously in his direction. They took the garbage bin from the victim and hit him on his head before escaping.

Manjunath MH, a resident of an apartment near Shirke Circle in Kengeri who works as a marketing executive, filed a complaint with Kengeri police against bikers. In his complaint, dated February 17, Majunath had gone to dispose his garbage at 10.30 pm with his daughter near D Block of his apartment.

They were returning to his flat when a group of around 15 on two-wheelers rode into the apartment and almost rammed into them. Manjunath shouted at them, after which they stopped their bikes and abused him. A heated argument broke out, and they started assaulting him. Others residing in the apartment rushed Manjunath to the hospital,and he is out of risk. A case has been registered.