Home Cities Bengaluru

Man objects to reckless bike riding, thrashed in Bengaluru

A group of around 15 bikers, who were riding recklessly and creating a ruckus in Kengeri, thrashed a 39-year-old man who requested them to ride properly.

Published: 21st February 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of around 15 bikers, who were riding recklessly and creating a ruckus in Kengeri, thrashed a 39-year-old man who requested them to ride properly. The group had almost rammed into him and his daughter. The man was out disposing garbage with his daughter when the bikers rode dangerously in his direction. They took the garbage bin from the victim and hit him on his head before escaping. 

Manjunath MH, a resident of an apartment near Shirke Circle in Kengeri who works as a marketing executive, filed a complaint with Kengeri police against bikers. In his complaint, dated February 17, Majunath had gone to dispose his garbage at 10.30 pm with his daughter near D Block of his apartment. 

They were returning to his flat when a group of around 15 on two-wheelers rode into the apartment and almost rammed into them. Manjunath shouted at them, after which they stopped their bikes and abused him. A heated argument broke out, and they started assaulting him. Others residing in the apartment rushed Manjunath to the hospital,and he is out of risk. A case has been registered.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bikers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp