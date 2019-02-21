Students suffer Exam fever, helplines buzz

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aneesh Shankar (name changed), a class 12 student who is preparing for his board exams, had approached a doctor recently for loss of appetite and sleep, but the general physician who examined him referred him to a counsellor, where it was revealed that he was suffering from examination-related stress and anxiety. This is a condition that is experienced by a majority of Class 10 and 12 students, as the count down for the board exams and various competitive exams begin.

With a few days left before these examinations commence, counsellors and city helpline numbers that are set up by non profit organisations to help students overcome exam stress, are flooded with calls, from students and parents. Bharathi Singh of Sa-Mudra foundation, which had setup a Yuva Helpline said, “During the exam season there is an increase in the number of calls we get. This happens every year and we help these children overcome exam stress.”

According to counsellors from the city, most students who visit them complain of sleeplessness, low appetite, headache, tenderness in the body, restlessness, and some even find themselves crying for no reason. “It is really sad to see children in such a condition. Each parent should understand and trust the capacity of their child and stop comparing them with others. This is the first step to bring children out of examination pressure,” said Anupama Satish, a counsellor who also works with a city-based private school.

To provide help to such children, the state department of pre university education and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board have launched helpline numbers, where students can call for help.

Counsellors from the city have advised parents to help children cope with the exam stress. “Parents need to let their kids spend time with friends, allow them to watch TV, take them out, let them listen to music and relax with their favourite hobby,” said Sindhu Ashwini another counsellor. “Instead of comparing them with other kids, parents should provide love, care and nutritious food during exams and spend

quality time with them,” said Bharathi Singh.

Exams ahead

n SSLC from March 21

n Second year PUC

from March 1

n CET 2019 on April 23, 24

n COMEDK UGET on May 12

n CLAT 2019 on May 12

n CBSE Class 10 from February 21

n CBSE Class 12 started from February 15

n ICSE Class 10 from Feb 22

n JEE Main 2nd attempt: April 6 to April 20

n NEET 2019 on May 5

n JEE Advanced on May 19

n At least 10 entrance examinations to private universities, institutions

Phone programme to help SSLC candidates

Bengaluru: The department of public instruction at Chikkaballapura district has come up with a unique programme to help students who are appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations. The department has launched a phone-in programme from February 20 to 26, where four experts from a subject will be available to help answer students’ queries. The phone number of the teachers are mentioned in a circular which has been given to all schools located in Chikkaballapura.