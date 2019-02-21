Woman accuses taxi driver of robbery

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman who claimed to have come to the city to attend a wedding said she was robbed by a taxi driver near an amusement park on Bidadi Road. She said in her police complaint that she was staying in a hotel in JP Nagar and was on the way back to the hotel from the amusement park in the cab, when the driver threatened her and robbed her of cash and gold jewellery. He demanded more money from her, and when she went to the ATM to withdraw money, a police personnel on night patrolling came near the spot, and the driver fled upon noticing the cop.

The cops said they found during investigation that the woman was involved in high-end escorts service, and that there was no marriage function held at the venue. K Annamalai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said ACP VV Puram sub-division was on night rounds when he found the woman near the ATM. Puttenahalli police have taken up the case.

“Duringprobe, we found that a couple had booked the complainant from an agent for escort service. She is into posh escorts service. She had gone near the theme park to meet them, and they had some disagreement over payment there. After that, she wanted to return to her room. We are tracing the driver to get his version about the allegations made against him.”