25 trains cancelled due to work at Bangerpet station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 25 trains passing through Bangarpet or going towards Kolar/Bangarpet from Bengaluru have been cancelled between February 20 to February 24 due to work being taken up at Bangarpet station.

A release from South Western Railway (SWR) said that trains passing through Kolar and Bangarpet have been cancelled, a few are being diverted and some are being short terminated . Trains cancelled between February 20 and February 24 have numbers, 76501, 76502, 76503 ( Kolar - Bangarapet Passenger) and train numbers 76507, 76508 (Bengaluru Cantonment - Bangarapet Passenger). While train numbers 66512, 66513, 66547, 66518 , 66516 , 66512 , 66548 , 66517 , 06513 ( Marikuppam - Bangarapet Passenger ), train numbers 66546, 66511, 66532, 66520, 66519 , 66545 (KSR Bengaluru - Marikuppam Passenger), train numbers 66515 , 66514 , 66533 ( Baiyyappanahalli - Marikuppam Passenger). Train number 06512 (Marikuppam - Banaswadi Passenger) commencing journey from February 22 to February 24 will be cancelled, release said.

This apart, train number 66528 Bangarapet - Kuppam MEMU commencing from February 22 to February 24 will originate from Varadapur instead of Bangarapet and run up to Kuppam. Train number 66530 KSR Bengaluru - Bangarapet MEMU commencing journey from February 22 to February 24 will run up to Vardapur instead of Bangarapet. Train number 66531 Bangarapet - KSR Bengaluru MEMU commencing journey from February 22 to February 24 will start from Vardapur instead of Bangarapet