Architect sexually harassed in moving BMTC bus

Once the bus started moving, the man allegedly put his hands on her lower back.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Volvo bus

BMTC Volvo buses are shown for representational purpose. | Vinod Kumar T

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old architect, who boarded a BMTC bus from Majestic, was allegedly sexually harassed repeatedly by a man who was sitting behind her. Shockingly, despite the architect complaining to the woman conductor to ask him to leave the ladies’ seat, the conductor did not do anything and even the co-passengers allegedly turned mute spectators to the incident.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday night around 9.15 pm. The woman, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, had gone to Indiranagar on Sunday and to Majestic by Metro. She boarded BMTC bus (route no. 276) at Kempegowda Bus Station to reach home. She said in her complaint that she sat on the seat reserved for women. And behind her, the seat, which was also meant for ladies, was occupied by the accused.

Once the bus started moving, the man allegedly put his hands on her lower back. When she turned back and questioned him, he claimed he had not done anything. Again after a few minutes, he allegedly touched her inappropriately again. Knowing clearly he was the one who was touching her, the woman informed the woman bus conductor and requested her to ask him to leave the ladies’ seat.

“Despite complaining, the conductor did not say a word to him. Even other passengers did not come for my help. The man got down at Kuvempu Circle bus stop at New BEL Ring Road,” the woman stated in her complaint lodged with the Upparpet police on Tuesday.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR and booked the accused for sexual harassment and stalking. “We tried to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage in both the bus stops. While he is not visible at footage captured at Majestic, we could not find any CCTV cameras at Kuvempu Circle bus stop, where he alighted the bus. We are trying gather information about him,” the police said.

BMTC sexual harassment

