BDA to bear maintenance cost of unoccupied flats in Doddabanahalli

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Flats in Doddabanahalli

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offering a huge relief to purchasers of its flats in Doddabanahalli, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has agreed to bear the maintenance cost of unoccupied flats here. This is a result of repeated representations from the flat’s welfare association requesting support from it.

Located a little over 1 km from Budigere Cross, these 648 BDA apartments were allotted to the public in different years beginning from 2015. It is occupied only by 220 families presently. A total of 60 flats have not been sold, say flat owners.

Vidyagiri BDA Welfare Apartments Residents Welfare Association treasurer, N Ramaiah said that the maintenance charge presently collected by the Association from a 2BHK flat comes to ` 1,500 while that of a 3BHK flat works out to `2,000.”This covers only the bare maintenance costs here like paying for the security and other common areas. It is definitely not enough,” he said.

Secretary Girish Naik said,”Common areas in our apartments can be maintained well only if all flats make a contribution. Hence, we decided to approach the BDA for assistance.”The Association had submitted a written representation to the BDA Commissioner some time ago to pool in with the maintenance costs of the unoccupied flats.

Commissioner Rakesh Singh told TNIE,”We have agreed to manage the maintenance cost in order to help our flat purchasers.”Another major problem faced by residents of the flats is insufficient Cauvery water supply.

Association president Narayanaswamy said,”Despite each family paying the full amount of
`91,250 as deposit, we receive water supply only once a week and manage our requirements by spending for water tankers.”     

When BWSSB was asked about it, they told the residents that a big booster pump that could cost over Rs 25 lakh had to be fitted in the apartment if the flats wanted regular water supply. Residents have given up on it due to the high cost involved.

TAGS
Doddabanahalli

