Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing alive lost recipes

Sultans and Maharajas may be long gone, but the taste of their royal delicacies still lingers strong.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Sultans and Maharajas may be long gone, but the taste of their royal delicacies still lingers strong. We were transported to a bygone era, and relived a wholesome royal culinary experience (through their sumptuous and flavourful delicacies), at the ongoing Lost Recipes festival, hosted at Asia Alive, a part of DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore on Sarjapur Road.

As soon as we stepped in, we were given ornate pagdis to wear and escorted under grand-looking chatras, which enhanced the feeling of our royal escapade. “The idea is to create a unique dining experience for our guests by recreating some of the rare delicacies of royal families encompassing Awadhi, Marathawadi, Travancore and Hyderabadi cuisines”, is how Executive Chef Tanmoy Majumder summed it up.

As we sat down, we were given a saffron-infused welcome drink to let our taste buds know what we are in for. The spread of veg and non-veg starters was a pleasant treat to our eyes. From Fish Kolivada, Kurta Chicken Tikka, Gosht Sheekh Kabab to Kithmir Vada and Munchi Dalchi Vada, each and every item was cooked to perfection. The right amount of spice and the tangy flavour brought out the authentic Indian taste which dates back to centuries old.

The food festival takes place from Monday to Thursday, and they have kept various cuisines on these four days. On the day we went, their cuisine on highlight was Marathawadi cuisine. But the chefs had exclusively arranged for Travancore cuisine for us, which was served first.Anticipating the traditional Keralan ingredients like coconut, tamarind, curry leaves and black pepper in the dishes, we started off with some rice and Hirvya Chinchecna Thecha Kimdi, which is a soft dal vada, with the correct proportion of coriander, resulting in the curry to look green in colour.

The Koottukarri is a dish cooked with potatoes and grams, and it felt as homely as it could ever be. The chefs informed us that Travancore cuisine in the royal families were kept purely vegetarian, but just for the sake of adding a little modernity to it, they kept duck and crab items on the menu. We got the heavenly smell of ghee and cashew from the taravu roast, where the duck, with its rich, juicy flavour, melted in our mouths. For a first timer, I, personally, found the meat to be scrumptious. Methi cha machhi, the seafood dish is a must-try. We absolutely enjoyed eating the soft fish with a South-Indian touch. Next, we tried Njandu masala, which is crab cooked in various spices, and we enjoyed its succulent meat to the core.

Almost full to the brim, the waiters brought over food items from the Marathawadi cuisine. Expecting a lot of Mughal-era dishes and of course, huge quantities of delectable biryani, we started off with Naan Kaliya, one of the most loved dishes of any non-vegetarian foodie. The chef said the chicken curry has been prepared exclusively to be eaten with the naan. The fluffy bread had a yellowish colour, which was actually saffron. And since it was a little on the sweeter side, the Kalia on the other hand was spicier, that’s why it’s a combo ‘made in heaven’.

We dug into Nawabi paneer and Sulthani dal, which sounds like any normal dish that we have every day, but actually tasted true to their names. The different flavours touched our palate and we were left craving for more. Lastly, we ate small portions of strongly-flavoured, peanut-added Lathur Special Biryani to end our main course on a Marathawada note.We had very little room for dessert, so the chefs sent us Shrikhand, which was a delight to the sweet tooth. It was absolutely delicious to end our dinner on a sweet note.Lost Recipes festival is on till February 8. Cost for two: `2,000 approx

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp