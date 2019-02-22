Flyer found with Rs 70 lakh at Bengaluru airport
BENGALURU: Currency worth Rs 70 lakh in US dollars was intercepted at the city airport by Central Industrial Security Force from a passenger heading from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on Thursday. Naveen Kishore was to board an IndiGo flight to Ahmedabad. “When his bag was physically checked, $99,800 was found.” IT department officials here were informed and they alerted their counterparts in Ahmedabad. “He was allowed to board the flight with his bag.”