Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Supari killers’ abduct doctor, release him later

A gang of three miscreants claiming to be supari killers abducted a doctor from Magadi Road when he was returning to his house after closing his clinic.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three miscreants claiming to be supari killers abducted a doctor from Magadi Road when he was returning to his house after closing his clinic. The gang told Dr Ravi Kumar (42), that a doctor has given them supari of Rs 5 lakh to kill him, before stabbing him on his thigh and robbing him of his gold jewellery and cash. They then demanded Rs 6 lakh ransom from him. When the doctor contacted his sister to arrange the money, she tipped off the police about her brother’s kidnapping.

The gang, however, learnt about the police tracking their location and left Ravi with a warning, asking him to arrange the sum and saying that they would come back.Ravi, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli, was abducted around 10.30 pm on February 18, when he was returning home on his bike. In his complaint with Kamakshipalya police, he said when he reached the underpass of KHB Colony of Magadi Road, a car intercepted him and two persons got down, threatening him at knifepoint. They attacked him before bundling him into their car and driving towards Magadi. They robbed his gold jewellery worth Rs 75,000, the complaint said.

When Ravi asked them who had given them the supari, the gang said a doctor had promised them Rs 5 lakh. The assailants offered him a deal, saying that they wouldn’t take his life if he paid Rs 6 lakh. A deal was fixed for Rs 2 lakh. By then they had reached Ramanagar. The abductors stopped their car at an isolated place and consumed liquor, forcing Ravi to drink. He telephoned his sister and told her to arrange Rs 2 lakh, saying his friend needed the money. He managed to alert her about the kidnap, and she approached the police.

They gave him some time to arrange the money and dropped him near Nagarabhavi Circle at around 1.30 am. He filed a complaint with the police the next day. An investigating officer said, “Abductors will  be put behind bars at the earliest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
supari killers doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp