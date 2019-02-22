‘Supari killers’ abduct doctor, release him later

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three miscreants claiming to be supari killers abducted a doctor from Magadi Road when he was returning to his house after closing his clinic. The gang told Dr Ravi Kumar (42), that a doctor has given them supari of Rs 5 lakh to kill him, before stabbing him on his thigh and robbing him of his gold jewellery and cash. They then demanded Rs 6 lakh ransom from him. When the doctor contacted his sister to arrange the money, she tipped off the police about her brother’s kidnapping.

The gang, however, learnt about the police tracking their location and left Ravi with a warning, asking him to arrange the sum and saying that they would come back.Ravi, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli, was abducted around 10.30 pm on February 18, when he was returning home on his bike. In his complaint with Kamakshipalya police, he said when he reached the underpass of KHB Colony of Magadi Road, a car intercepted him and two persons got down, threatening him at knifepoint. They attacked him before bundling him into their car and driving towards Magadi. They robbed his gold jewellery worth Rs 75,000, the complaint said.

When Ravi asked them who had given them the supari, the gang said a doctor had promised them Rs 5 lakh. The assailants offered him a deal, saying that they wouldn’t take his life if he paid Rs 6 lakh. A deal was fixed for Rs 2 lakh. By then they had reached Ramanagar. The abductors stopped their car at an isolated place and consumed liquor, forcing Ravi to drink. He telephoned his sister and told her to arrange Rs 2 lakh, saying his friend needed the money. He managed to alert her about the kidnap, and she approached the police.

They gave him some time to arrange the money and dropped him near Nagarabhavi Circle at around 1.30 am. He filed a complaint with the police the next day. An investigating officer said, “Abductors will be put behind bars at the earliest.”