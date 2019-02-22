US man with enlarged prostate treated in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An American citizen whose prostate was enlarged to four times the normal size was treated with Prostate Artery Embolisation (PAE), a non-invasive procedure, at a private hospital in the city. Doctors at Glenagles Global Hospitals treated James R (61) for a non-cancerous increase in the size of the prostate.

James’ prostate weighed 84g as against the normal weight of 20g as a result of a medical condition known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). According to doctors, PAE, which has been very successful in treating patients non-invasively, is a lesser-known treatment. This procedure involves cutting off the blood supply to the enlarged prostate, which causes it to shrink in a few weeks.

Doctors said James came with symptoms related to BPH, such as frequent urination, trouble starting to urinate, weak stream, inability to urinate or loss of bladder control.

Doctors claim that very few patients with this condition are aware of the non-invasive procedure available. “Only 10 per cent of patients with this condition know about and opt for non-invasive procedures like PAE. Surgery is usually the option offered by urologists for such conditions.” explained Dr M C Uthappa, director, Interventional Radiology and Interventional Oncology at Gleneagles Global Hospital.