We feel safe in city, say Kashmiri students  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kashmiri students studying in various colleges in the city say they feel safe and are not facing any threat despite some students being slapped with sedition charges in the wake of the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of more than 40 CRPF jawans. Sedition charges have been slapped on a few Kashmiri students studying in the city for posting comments on social media platforms expressing solidarity with Pakistan.

A second year engineering student from Acharya Institute of Technology told The New Indian Express, “I am staying in the city and studying in this college for the last two years and I have never felt unsafe. There are at least 20 students from Jammu & Kashmir here. None of my classmates or college staff have shown any hatred towards me.”

Talking about the sedition charges, another student from East Point College of Engineering said, “If some student is trying to incite hatred by involving themselves with such activities, that does not mean every student from Jammu & Kashmir is living with that ideology. In my college there is no such situation and we are all like brothers and sisters.”

A majority of the students from Kashmir in the city have got admission under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme in which All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) provides admissions to engineering colleges in the state. As per the details available from AICTE, the students who have passed Class 12 from the Jammu & Kashmir board or from CBSE-affiliated schools located there can apply for the scholarship.

Meanwhile, college authorities across the city are also doing their part to ensure better safety for these students at their campuses. Prof TD Kemparaju, vice chancellor, Bengaluru North University said, “We have informed principals of our affiliated colleges to talk to students and educate them about the same.” CBM Bhushan, Director, Acharya Institutions, said, “There is no such issue in our campus. All students are in living and studying in harmony.”

Dr KR Venugopal, vice chancellor, Bangalore University said, “We have taken all precautionary measures. There are students from Jammu and Kashmir at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE). Students were told maintain peace at the campus and not to involve themselves in any such untoward incident which will disturb students and the campus.”

Bengaluru second home to many

Under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme, a majority of the students from Jammu and Kashmir choose Karnataka

Of the 3,500 plus students studying across the nation, more than 700 are in Karnataka