Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman loses eye after hubby stabs her over smoking issue

A 29-year-old woman has lost an eye after her husband slashed at her with a kitchen knife only because she objected to his smoking.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Murder

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman has lost an eye after her husband slashed at her with a kitchen knife only because she objected to his smoking. She was concerned about him as he had health issues keeping him away from work and the doctors had advised him to stop smoking.

The incident took place in Banasawadi on Tuesday night. The husband, K Dharma, a painter, has gone absconding.Dharma and his wife Gayatri, a domestic help,  reside at Janakiram Layout with their two kids.  Dharma was not regular at his work due to poor health and she had taken him to the hospital for treatment.  

The police said on Tuesday night, Gayatri was preparing dinner in the kitchen and her kids were away at their grandmother’s house near Lingarajpuram. Dharma came into the kitchen and lit a cigarette.When Gayatri tried to snatch the cigarette, Dharma abused her. And in a fit of rage, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in her left eye. The knife pierced deep inside the eye, and she screamed in pain.

The neighbours rushed to their place on hearing the screams and rushed Gayatri to Victoria hospital, where doctors informed her that her left eye was permanently damaged. Gayatri’s mother Lakshmi filed a complaint with the Banaswadi police, the police said.

Police have launched a manhunt for Dharma.Gayatri told TNIE: “Since I have young kids I need to take care of them. My husband is not a responsible person. I have requested the doctor to get my eyesight back. I need to go for work for my livelihood.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
domestic abuse wife bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp