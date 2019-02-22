Woman loses eye after hubby stabs her over smoking issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman has lost an eye after her husband slashed at her with a kitchen knife only because she objected to his smoking. She was concerned about him as he had health issues keeping him away from work and the doctors had advised him to stop smoking.

The incident took place in Banasawadi on Tuesday night. The husband, K Dharma, a painter, has gone absconding.Dharma and his wife Gayatri, a domestic help, reside at Janakiram Layout with their two kids. Dharma was not regular at his work due to poor health and she had taken him to the hospital for treatment.

The police said on Tuesday night, Gayatri was preparing dinner in the kitchen and her kids were away at their grandmother’s house near Lingarajpuram. Dharma came into the kitchen and lit a cigarette.When Gayatri tried to snatch the cigarette, Dharma abused her. And in a fit of rage, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in her left eye. The knife pierced deep inside the eye, and she screamed in pain.

The neighbours rushed to their place on hearing the screams and rushed Gayatri to Victoria hospital, where doctors informed her that her left eye was permanently damaged. Gayatri’s mother Lakshmi filed a complaint with the Banaswadi police, the police said.

Police have launched a manhunt for Dharma.Gayatri told TNIE: “Since I have young kids I need to take care of them. My husband is not a responsible person. I have requested the doctor to get my eyesight back. I need to go for work for my livelihood.”