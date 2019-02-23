Home Cities Bengaluru

Bad position draws fewer visitors to Aerodrome

Following low footfall to the India Aerodrome at Aero India, officials in-charge have urged organisers to either shift the venue or make arrangements to ensure more visitors.

Published: 23rd February 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following low footfall to the India Aerodrome at Aero India, officials in-charge have urged organisers to either shift the venue or make arrangements to ensure more visitors.The Aerodrome, referred as India pavilion, is exhibiting various products developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, apart from housing a few Indian start-ups in the aerospace and defence sector. 

An official of the Pavilion, under the condition of anonymity, told TNIE that though the pavilion was visible to visitors entering from Gates 1 and 2, there were no directions to show the way to the pavilion.  “As the Aerodrome is located right next to the public entrance, visitors have been missing out on the kind of products displayed here,” the official said.

According to another representative, footfalls might have been low due to the first two days being business days. “We have also requested the authorities to ensure that signs are placed wherever required to attract visitors. We are expecting a swell in general visitors,” he said.

