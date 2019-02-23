Brain-dead man breathes life into six people  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-nine-year-old Raju who was declared brain dead, after he met with a road accident, has given a new lease of life to six people who were in need of organs. Raju, who was a native of Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district, met with a two-wheeler road accident on February 17, 2019, and was admitted at a local hospital. From there he was brought to SPARSH Super Speciality hospital located at Yeshwanthpur, on February 18, 2019, where he was admitted in the ICU.

After a team of neurosurgeons declared him brain dead, the hospital authorities counselled his family members to donate his organs. Following their consent for organ donation, the liver, kidneys, lungs, heart vavles and corneas were successfully harvested for transplant.

As mentioned by the hospital, the left kidney was transplanted onto a 12-year-old girl suffering from a chronic kidney disease, at SPARSH Super Specialty Hospital, while the left kidney breathed life into another senior citizen at Sagar Hospitals.

The liver was received by another male patient at SPARSH and the lungs have been donated to an elderly patient at BGS Global Hospitals. Additionally, the heart valves have been sent to Manipal Hospital, and the corneas have been sent to Narayana Nethralaya.