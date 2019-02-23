City’s long wait ends

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and HD Kumaraswamy pulled off a stunner on Friday morning, with one of the quickest resolutions of multiple hurdles faced by a multi-crore project — in this case, the much-wanted Rs 23,000-crore suburban rail project. After the Union government had prepared the feasibility report and submitted it to the state government, the state cabinet had given its approval, albeit with 19 conditions, to which the Railway Board had raised objections.

Details of what transpired at the Friday morning meeting have not been disclosed, but the speed with which issues pertaining to the 19 conditions were resolved, indicates how serious both the state and central governments are to see this project turn into reality.

The Union minister said it will be a 161-km network, of which 70km will be elevated. At least 90km of the distance will be on the grid for which Railways has to give land. For this, South Western Railway has agreed to give land worth Rs 6,000 crore for the suburban rail, for `1 lease per year, which is almost free.

“There was this issue of cutting down the suburban rail in Central Bengaluru, as they (state government) felt it might give competition to the Metro, but in reality it will not be convenient for people as they will have to board suburban train from one point and then transit to the Metro to travel the outskirts, and then take the suburban railway again to reach outer destinations. But the state government has now agreed to allow suburban railway inside Central Bengaluru,’’ he said. The Railways, on its part, has agreed to link KIA with KSR Railway Station.

The Union minister said the project, which was pending for 20 years, picked up speed like never before. “Within a span of 16-17 months, we converted a dream into reality. For this, we even changed the Suburban Rail policy, which earlier had 80 per cent state government share and the remaining 20 per cent central government share.

Now, it is 50 per cent each,’’ Goyal told reporters after the meeting. “Bengalureans have waited for long and it is their right to use this service. All the suburban trains will be air-conditioned, and all the stations will have free Wi-Fi,” he added.Goyal suggested that the state government go for a single-ticket system for multi-modal transport.

TRACKING SUBURBAN RAIL NETWORK

At least 90km of the distance will be on the grid for which Railways has to give land

Three layer of stretch with road, Metro and suburban railway track in certain sections

83 railway stations. All will have Wi-Fi facility

12 stations will have interchange facility with Metro stations

All train coaches will be ir-conditioned

A 23,000 crore (excluding land) Estimated cost

HDK wants Modi to lay foundation

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy requested Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project. Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters after holding a one-on-one meeting with Goyal. “The suburban rail project was first initiated when H D Deve Gowda was chief minister in 1995.”

Kolar to get rail coach factory: Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said if everything goes well, Kolar will get the rail coach factory which can manufacture coaches for Metro and suburban trains. The Union Minister urged CM Kumaraswamy to give land where they can start with workshop. Referring to the modern coach factory at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, he said till our government came in 2014, not even a single coach was manufactured.