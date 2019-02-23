Clean up the mess, BBMP tells Railways

Manoj Sharma By

BENGALURU: In another rift between Central and state government departments, the local civic body has accused the Railways of delaying work, releasing sanitary water of coaches to major roads, and has termed the railway officials’ behaviour ‘adamant’. In his letter to Bengaluru Railway Division, KT Nagaraj, chief engineer of Project Central Department from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday wrote, “We are constructing eight vehicular underpasses and two pedestrian underpasses, between Okalipuram and Fountain Circle. The project has been going on since 2014.

For the said project, we have already deposited Rs 241 crore to Railways, which includes compensation and construction work. The Railways has to construct eight underpasses, of which it has completed only four and the remaining work is yet to be completed.”

Speaking to TNIE, Nagaraj said, “The Railways has to setup Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for sanitary water released by railway coaches. They have not completed even that and they are releasing all this wastewater on the road, which has not just damaged the road but is also creating problems for motorists. We have approached the Railways on this matter several times, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Speaking about the implication of the work, Nagaraj said, “The work was taken up five years ago, but commuters who use the road have been suffering due to the delay in implementation. We have almost completed our part and are waiting for Railways to give a final touch to the ongoing work. The Deputy Chief Minister has given us the deadline of completing it by March 2019 but we are not sure when the work will be completed, because of the delay by Railways,” he saidThe BBMP started the project in 2104 by acquiring land from BWSSB, Railways, BESCOM and others.